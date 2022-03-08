Howe took his squad to Saudi Arabia for warm-weather training in late January during an extended break between games – and the relegation-threatened team, which was 18th in the table at the time, hasn’t looked back since then.

Newcastle are 14th in the Premier League, and unbeaten in eight games, ahead of Thursday night’s fixture against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium. The game is followed by away matches against Chelsea and Everton.

United have a 16-day gap between games following their visit to Goodison Park after the postponement of the March 20 home game against Crystal Palace following the progression of Patrick Vieira’s side to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Gazette understands that another training camp has been mooted, though it would not be to Saudi Arabia. Instead, Dubai has been suggested as a possible destination.

The other option would be to give the players some more time with their families following a hectic run of games.

Howe, appointed as head coach late last year following the departure of Steve Bruce, met Newcastle chairman and Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan in Jeddah during the last team-building trip.

“We met him one of the days,” said Howe. “That was a great experience to hear his thoughts on the club – and his vision. So I think the players enjoyed that, I enjoyed that.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"A lot of people around the PIF team have been here as well, so it’s been a very good experience from that side to bring everyone closer together."

United beat Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad 2-1 in a training game – Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser were on target – before returning to Tyneside to finish preparations for the home game against Everton, which they won 3-1.

Reflecting on the trip, Howe said: “It’s been really good. We’ve enjoyed ourselves. The weather’s been good. The players have had a lift from that sunshine.

“We’ve done a few activities together, trying to unite the group.”