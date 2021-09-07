Newcastle United 'monitor' Norwegian star as former coach 'holds talks' with League Two club

Gary Caldwell left Newcastle United yesterday and is 'in talks' with Oldham Athletic (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Caldwell ‘in talks’ with Oldham

Gary Caldwell left his role as Newcastle United Under 23’s Head Coach yesterday after just three-weeks in charge.

According to Football Insider, the former Newcastle United defender is now ‘in talks’ to become Oldham Athletic Head Coach.

Keith Curle is currently the man at the helm at Boundary Park but there is growing speculation over his future after Oldham’s disastrous start to this campaign which sees them in 23rd, one place above Sutton United who are at the bottom of the Football League.

Caldwell’s last spell in charge of a senior side came in Scotland at Partick Thistle.

Newcastle interested in Blades midfielder

Newcastle will monitor Sheffield United’s Sander Berge over the next few months with a view to potentially making a move for the Norwegian midfielder in January, claim reports.

Berge missed the end of last season for Sheffield United after undergoing surgery.

Newcastle are one of a few teams monitoring how Berge performs when he makes his way back to full-fitness.

Scottish champions Rangers are also reportedly interested in Berge who, if his return to fitness is a success, could have a host of clubs swooping for him in January.

Lewis shares Newcastle’s top-half belief

Newcastle United full-back Jamal Lewis admitted that he believes Newcastle should be finishing in the top-half.

Lewis was full of praise for his teammates but has challenged them as a group to improve and become more consistent:

“I think this team is capable of an easy top-half finish, stringing performances together that the fans love,” he said.

“Obviously with the fans coming back, being strong at home and hard to beat, we can create some great memories this season.

“I think the top half is a viable target for us. But executing it is different. We need to talk less and string these performances together.”