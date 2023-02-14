Newcastle United ‘monitor’ Chelsea star linked with Manchester City and Arsenal

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle United ‘target’ to make decision on future

Mason Mount of Chelsea reacts after Joe Willock of Newcastle United scored their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on November 12, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen’s Daichi Kamada has emerged as a potential target for Newcastle United this summer as they eye midfield reinforcements. Jonjo Shelvey’s move to Nottingham Forest last month has highlighted the need for Newcastle to strengthen in the middle of the park and the Japan international is reportedly viewed as an option to fill this role.

Kamada’s contract at Leverkusen expires at the end of the season and there is reportedly plenty of interest from around the continent in his services. However, Fabrizio Romano reports that interested parties may be forced to wait for a decision on the 26-year-old’s future.

Romano told Caught Offside: “Daichi Kamada’s contract expires in June, this is why there are many clubs linked and interested.

“Nothing is advanced or decided yet, there are clubs in England, Italy and Germany keeping an eye on him. But the feeling is the decision will be made later this year.”

In 18 Bundesliga appearances this season, Kamada has seven goals and five assists.

Newcastle United ‘monitor’ Chelsea star

According to 90min, Newcastle United are among a clutch of clubs ‘monitoring’ Mason Mount’s situation at Stamford Bridge as contract talks between himself and the club ‘stall’. Mount has entered the final 18-months of his current deal at Chelsea and is reportedly in-favour of a stay at the Blues.