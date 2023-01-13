Longstaff – who is in the final year of his contract at Newcastle United – suffered the injury playing for Colchester United last month.

Eddie Howe issued an update on the 22-year-old ahead of Sunday’s home game against Fulham.

"Matty Longstaff just had his operation from his ACL, so we wish him well,” said United’s head coach. “Very difficult for any young players to pick up any serious injury. It is bad timing for him. We certainly wish him well, and hope he recovers full.

"We’ll support him back to fully fitness. There’ll be no concerns there. It’s our duty. We want to do that for him. He’s very much like his brother (Sean), an incredible lad, Newcastle through and through. He’s in good hands.”

Longstaff said on Instagram last month: “Hard to find the words. Absolutely gutted to find out I’m gonna be out for a long period.”