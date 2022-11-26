Newcastle United midfielder seeks specialist injury help after making just one appearance
Newcastle United midfielder Lucas De Bolle is hoping his injury nightmare will soon be over at Hamilton Academical.
The 20-year-old joined the Scottish Championship side on transfer deadline day while still recovering from a concussion picked up during a Newcastle Under-21s match. De Bolle made his Hamilton debut against Queen’s Park back in September but hasn’t featured since after suffering from recurring concussion symptoms.
The youngster has been experiencing blurred vision and hasn’t been able to train consistently with the Hamilton squad. In order to help De Bolle resolve is issue and get back on the pitch, the player has seen a specialist in London this week before returning to Newcastle to work on his rehab.
But Hamilton manager John Rankin is hopeful he will have the player back in training and back in action north of the border in the near future.
"Lucas got an MRI scan on Tuesday,” he told the Daily Record. “It is something with his vestibula system and the ear sending messages to the brain. That is the explanation I have.
"He is a lot more comfortable with that now than he was before. Hopefully he is not too far away. He had to go to London to get the MRI and see a physio who specialises in this sort of thing.
"As far as we are aware Lucas' scan was clear and he was back at Newcastle on Wednesday morning. So, hopefully, he can progress from there and be back involved very soon. He's not trained in a while so he will still be a wee bit away in terms of fitness."