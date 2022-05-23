Newcastle United midfielder makes honest admission ahead of potential summer departure

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder was left out of the club's 25-man Premier League squad once the January transfer window closed after undergoing knee surgery.

Hayden – who returned to training late in the season – joined United in the summer of 2016 following the club’s relegation to the Championship, and was an influential player during Rafa Benitez’s time as manager.

However, Hayden, under contract at Newcastle until 2026, faces an uncertain future at the club, and the 27-year-old posted a message to fans on Twitter following yesterday’s 2-1 season-ending win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Hayden tweeted: “Another season completed. Started poorly, ended on (fire). Takeover (done), future is bright for this great club. Personally my toughest in pro football but everything happens for a reason. Thank you for your incredible support this season and over the last 6 years.”

Head coach Eddie Howe, looking to further improve his squad in the summer transfer window, will speak to players about their futures, and his plans for next season, in the coming days.

"I’ll be speaking to all the players in different ways, whether that’s a face-to-face meeting, or via the phone,” said Howe. “And I’ll be setting out my plans for next year.”

Asked any players had already been told that they could leave, Howe said: “None of that’s happened (yet).”

