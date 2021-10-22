Steve Bruce and Graeme Jones last weekend.

Jones was placed in charge on an “interim basis” this week following the departure of head coach Steve Bruce on Wednesday following a winless start to the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part-owner Amanda Staveley told Jones to prepare the team for tomorrow’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park while the potential successors to Bruce are interviewed.

“I spoke to the owners on Wednesday morning, and obviously they asked me to take the team on an interim basis for the next two games, Crystal Palace and Chelsea at home (on October 30),” said Jones. “And, as I’ve said previously, I’m fully focused on preparing the team as best I can, and being competitive in games.”