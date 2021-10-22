Newcastle United manager update as caretaker boss Graeme Jones reveals how long he has in charge
Graeme Jones is set to be in charge of Newcastle United until the next international break.
Jones was placed in charge on an “interim basis” this week following the departure of head coach Steve Bruce on Wednesday following a winless start to the season.
Part-owner Amanda Staveley told Jones to prepare the team for tomorrow’s game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park while the potential successors to Bruce are interviewed.
“I spoke to the owners on Wednesday morning, and obviously they asked me to take the team on an interim basis for the next two games, Crystal Palace and Chelsea at home (on October 30),” said Jones. “And, as I’ve said previously, I’m fully focused on preparing the team as best I can, and being competitive in games.”
Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League with three points from eight games. The Chelsea fixture is followed by a two-week international break.