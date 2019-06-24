Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez snubs new contract offer and leaves St James's Park
Newcastle United have announced that manager Rafa Benitez will leave St James’s Park this summer – after failing to agree a new contract.
Benitez, whose deal on Tyneside is set to expire on June 30, has failed to agree a new deal with the club.
Newcastle United released a statement today confirming the news, while also announcing that Benitez’s backroom staff will depart.
It read: “It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benítez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019.
“We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.
“Rafa’s coaching staff, Paco de Míguel Moreno, Antonio Gómez Pérez and Mikel Antia, will also leave the club on 30th June.
“We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved.
“We would also like to thank our supporters, players and staff for their patience during a period of uncertainty.
“The process to appoint a successor will now begin.”
Benitez had been locked in talks with Ashley since the end of the 2018/19 season, and was keen to receive assurances on his transfer budget, control over new signings and investment in training facilities.
But with a satisfactory outcome unable to be reached, Benitez is now set to depart.