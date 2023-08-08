Howe has stood alongside assistant manager Jason Tindall on the edge of the technical area throughout his time as Newcastle head coach. The pair often work in unison, shouting instructions to the players on the pitch and discussing tactics with one another.

Tindall is also often seen in dialogue with the fourth official during matches and is a key presence on the touchline alongside Howe, so much so that he trended on social media at the back end of last season.

But that could soon all change based on the latest rules that have been introduced.

The rule changes will prevent more than one person standing at the front of the technical area during matches. One other person is allowed to stand but must remain next to the dugout or else face a caution in the form of a yellow card.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Premier League, along with the FA, EFL and PGMOL have introduced a new charter on participant behaviour. These rules are aimed at ‘promoting responsible behaviour from players, managers and coaches at matches’.

The new rule regarding behaviour from managers and coaches in the technical area states: “Only one person can stand at the front of the technical area and coach during the match. Only one other person is allowed to stand, but they must remain close to the technical area seating. All other occupants must remain seated.”

Jason Tindall and Eddie Howe.

But Howe played down any concern over the rule changes, suggesting that he simply ‘rotate duties’ between himself and Tindall on the touchline while the other remains in the dugout.

“He’ll be there, I’m just not sure how far forward he’ll be!” Howe told The Gazette. “I think it’s a two, three metre difference on what we’re used to.”

“We will probably have to rotate duties to keep it fresh so that the players hear our voices. I won’t be able to go for 90 minutes so I think we’ll dovetail in the technical area.”

Newcastle get their Premier League season under way against Aston Villa at St James’ Park this Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).