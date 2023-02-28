In his first appearance for the Magpies, Karius put in a solid and assured display at Wembley and could do very little about either goal. Saves to deny Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst also helped keep the scoreline down and give Newcastle a chance heading into the dying stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it wasn’t to be for Newcastle at the weekend, the German’s performance impressed many. And seemingly, his performance has caught the eye of Inter Milan.According to FC Inter News, as picked up by HITC, they have identified Karius as a potential option when the summer transfer window opens. Karius’ deal at Newcastle expires at the end of the current season,meaning he would be able to leave the club as a free agent if he does not extend his stay on Tyneside.

Loris Karius made his Newcastle United debut at Wembley Stadium (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The reports suggest that Inter, who sit in 2nd place, 18 points behind runaway Serie A leaders Napoli, see Karius as a potential back-up option to Andre Onana, replacing Samir Handanovic in that role. At 26, Onana is seen as someone who will be no.1 at the San Siro for the foreseeable future, but with Handanovic aged 38 and fourth-choice ‘keeper Alex Cordaz aged 40, long-term back-ups for Onana are required.