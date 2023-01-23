Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle United made to wait for Manchester United ace

Newcastle United may be made to wait to sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, but they may have to wait until summer to secure his signature. According to The Athletic, the Red Devil’s won’t sign off on any player sales this month but could allow the 26-year-old to leave at the end of the season as a way to trim Erik Ten Hag’s squad and boost their transfer coffers.

McTominay has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is admired by Newcastle as they search for midfield recruitments. The Scotland international can play as a No.6 in a role that would allow Bruno Guimaraes to get further forward and impact the play in attacking areas.

Karl Darlow ‘eyed’ by Championship duo

Two Championship clubs are reportedly in the hunt to sign Karl Darlow on-loan this month. Following Loris Karius’ contract extension at St James’s park, Darlow will be allowed to leave the club this month with a view to getting regular first-team football.

The 32-year-old has made just one appearance for the Magpies this season and could be set to drop down a division, however, he will only be allowed to leave the club on one condition. Martin Dubravka’s ineligibility to feature in the Carabao Cup for Newcastle means Darlow’s exit may not be sanctioned until their two-legged semi-final with Southampton has concluded.

Both Hull City and Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Darlow.

Manchester City ‘close in’ on midfield signing

Velez Sarsfield midfielder Maximo Perrone is ‘closing in’ on a move to Manchester City with the Citizens paying a reported £8.2million to sign the young Argentine. Perrone will join City after his participation at the South America Under-20 Championships.

