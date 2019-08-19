Newcastle United made relegation favourites - as Steve Bruce endures disastrous start

Newcastle United have already been installed as favourites to be relegated from the Premier League – just two games in to the new campaign.

By Mark Donnelly
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 10:35
Newcastle United's relegation odds have tumbled

The Magpies – who appointed former Sunderland manager Steve Bruce as their new boss this summer – have suffered defeat in their first two fixtures of the campaign.

An opening day defeat to Arsenal was accompanied by a battling performance, with only some tactical confusion costing the Tynesiders.

But after a 3-1 defeat at newly-promoted Norwich City – in which Newcastle put in a dire performance – the side have been installed as favourites to drop out of the Premier League.

Bruce’s side were 5/2 at the start of the campaign, but have now been backed into even money.

BoyleSports spokesman Lawrence Lyons said: “Newcastle’s start has really caught the eye of punters.

“They’re more likely relegation candidates than any other team in the league now, having been gambled into even money from 5/2.”