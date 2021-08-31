Newcastle United loan out 22-year-old forward
Rodrigo Vilca’s joined Doncaster Rovers on a half-season loan.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 9:43 pm
Vilca signed a four-year contract at Newcastle United late last year after joining from Deportivo Municipal.
The 22-year-old – who has trained with the club’s Under-23 squad since arriving on Tyneside last October – has made three Premier League 2 starts for the club so far this season.
And the club feel Lima-born Vilca is now ready for first-team football on loan.
Newcastle played League One club Doncaster, managed by Richie Wellens, in pre-season.