Newcastle United loan out 22-year-old forward

Rodrigo Vilca’s joined Doncaster Rovers on a half-season loan.

By Miles Starforth
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 9:43 pm
Rodrigo Vilca.

Vilca signed a four-year contract at Newcastle United late last year after joining from Deportivo Municipal.

The 22-year-old – who has trained with the club’s Under-23 squad since arriving on Tyneside last October – has made three Premier League 2 starts for the club so far this season.

And the club feel Lima-born Vilca is now ready for first-team football on loan.

Newcastle played League One club Doncaster, managed by Richie Wellens, in pre-season.