Here is a round-up of the recent transfer stories surrounding Newcastle United:

Magpies hoping to reinforce midfield with £30million summer signing

Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is the latest big name to be linked with a summer move to Newcastle.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur applauds the fans following victory in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The Mirror have reported that the Denmark international is high on Eddie Howe’s list of midfield targets with a £30million move being touted.

The 26-year-old has been virtually ever-present for Spurs in the Premier League since signing from Southampton for £15million in the summer of 2020.

Newcastle’s midfielders have been crucial in helping the club climb out of relegation trouble and into the top half of the table in 2022 with the likes of Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock and January arrival Bruno Guimaraes all impressing.

But Howe is keen to strengthen his midfield further in the summer with Hojbjerg now emerging as a potential target once the summer transfer window opens on June 10.

NUFC linked defender named Young Player of the Year

Calvin Ramsay has been named as the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year following an impressive breakthrough season with Aberdeen.

The 18-year-old right-back has made 22 appearances for the Dons so far this campaign and has attracted plenty of Premier League and European interest in the process.

Ramsay is under contract at Aberdeen until 2024 but a potential £4million move to Newcastle has previously been reported by The Scottish Sun.

Liverpool, Watford and Leeds United are also among some of the other clubs credited with an interest in the teenage full-back.

