Here is a round-up of the recent transfer stories surrounding Newcastle United:
Magpies hoping to reinforce midfield with £30million summer signing
Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is the latest big name to be linked with a summer move to Newcastle.
Most Popular
-
1
'Struggled': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after late Michael Ihiekwe own goal gives Cats a point against Rotherham
-
2
'Data experts' deliver play-off verdict as Sunderland, MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe set for tense battle
-
3
Predicted League One table: This is how 'data experts' are predicting interesting promotion chase will end
-
4
Sunderland 1 Rotherham United 1: Story of the day after Michael Ihiekwe own goal hands Cats a point in League One play-off race
-
5
Sunderland boss Alex Neil delivers verdict on Rotherham United draw and his 'biggest frustration' from it
The Mirror have reported that the Denmark international is high on Eddie Howe’s list of midfield targets with a £30million move being touted.
The 26-year-old has been virtually ever-present for Spurs in the Premier League since signing from Southampton for £15million in the summer of 2020.
Newcastle’s midfielders have been crucial in helping the club climb out of relegation trouble and into the top half of the table in 2022 with the likes of Joelinton, Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Willock and January arrival Bruno Guimaraes all impressing.
But Howe is keen to strengthen his midfield further in the summer with Hojbjerg now emerging as a potential target once the summer transfer window opens on June 10.
Read More
NUFC linked defender named Young Player of the Year
Calvin Ramsay has been named as the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year following an impressive breakthrough season with Aberdeen.
The 18-year-old right-back has made 22 appearances for the Dons so far this campaign and has attracted plenty of Premier League and European interest in the process.
Ramsay is under contract at Aberdeen until 2024 but a potential £4million move to Newcastle has previously been reported by The Scottish Sun.
Liverpool, Watford and Leeds United are also among some of the other clubs credited with an interest in the teenage full-back.