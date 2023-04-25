Napoli are runaway leaders at the top of Italian football and have seen some of their key players like Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia linked with a move to St James’ Park. However, it’s one of Napoli’s main rivals that have seen their key player most recently linked with a move to Tyneside.

According to reports from CMW in Italy, as picked up by HITC, Newcastle have shown interest in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer. Maignan has conceded just 15 goals in 15 league appearances this season and has kept six clean sheets in that time.

The French international is regarded as one of European football’s top goalkeepers and has reportedly been valued at €60million (£53million). However, a move for the 27-year-old would depend on Newcastle’s Champions League status next season - something the club greatly enhanced at the weekend with their stunning win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Milan will face their city rivals Inter in the Champions League semi-finals next month as they bid to reach their first final in 16 years. It seems that only a guarantee of Champions League football at Newcastle would convince Maignan to make the move to St James’ Park.

However, whilst Newcastle will look to strengthen their squad in most areas this summer, signing a new goalkeeper isn’t a priority. Nick Pope is enjoying a great debut season at the club and has Martin Dubravka as a very good deputy in case of injury.