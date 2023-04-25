News you can trust since 1873
Newcastle United linked with shock transfer move for £53m AC Milan star - on one condition

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for one of Serie A’s top performers.

By Joe Buck
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST- 1 min read

Napoli are runaway leaders at the top of Italian football and have seen some of their key players like Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia linked with a move to St James’ Park. However, it’s one of Napoli’s main rivals that have seen their key player most recently linked with a move to Tyneside.

Newcastle United handed major boost as injured star returns to training ground a...
According to reports from CMW in Italy, as picked up by HITC, Newcastle have shown interest in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer. Maignan has conceded just 15 goals in 15 league appearances this season and has kept six clean sheets in that time.

The French international is regarded as one of European football’s top goalkeepers and has reportedly been valued at €60million (£53million). However, a move for the 27-year-old would depend on Newcastle’s Champions League status next season - something the club greatly enhanced at the weekend with their stunning win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Milan will face their city rivals Inter in the Champions League semi-finals next month as they bid to reach their first final in 16 years. It seems that only a guarantee of Champions League football at Newcastle would convince Maignan to make the move to St James’ Park.

However, whilst Newcastle will look to strengthen their squad in most areas this summer, signing a new goalkeeper isn’t a priority. Nick Pope is enjoying a great debut season at the club and has Martin Dubravka as a very good deputy in case of injury.

BOLOGNA, ITALY - APRIL 15: Mike Maignan of AC Milan during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and AC MIlan at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on April 15, 2023 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)BOLOGNA, ITALY - APRIL 15: Mike Maignan of AC Milan during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and AC MIlan at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on April 15, 2023 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
BOLOGNA, ITALY - APRIL 15: Mike Maignan of AC Milan during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and AC MIlan at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on April 15, 2023 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
