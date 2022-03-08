The left-back has impressed since joining on loan from Aston Villa in January. Newcastle didn’t reveal at the time whether the club had the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season, and Targett was coy when asked about his longer-term future following the move.

"It's just focusing here and now at the moment," said the 25-year-old. "I'm just focusing on my own performances, and helping the team make sure we don't get relegated. That's the most important thing. Whatever happens after that happens. I'm really enjoying my time here."

The Echo, however, understands that the club has a buy option written into the deal. United can make the switch permanent by paying £15million, less Targett’s loan fee, in the summer.

Speaking after Targett’s first two appearances, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “He’s been very, very confident, and slipped into the team very impressively.”