Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer's scathing attack on Mike Ashley
Alan Shearer has launched another scathing attack on Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley – saying the Toon Army ‘deserve so much better’.
Ashley took over the Magpies in 2007, and after early promise has proved unpopular with Newcastle fans after two relegations and a series of controversial appointments and decisions.
Reports today claim that manager Rafa Benitez will now walk away from the club after failing to get assurances over investment and Ashley’s ambition – and Shearer, who has had run ins with the billionaire since an ill-fated spell in charge of the club, has hit out at the treatment of the Spaniard and the fans.
“It looks like complete and utter chaos and the lack of communication from the club is embarrassingly bad,” Shearer said in his Sun column.
“Their world class manager can walk away in a week’s time for nothing.
“But the only thing we have heard this summer is ‘We are putting season-ticket prices up five per cent and ‘This our new home kit’.
“Why can’t anyone come out and say what the situation is with Rafa Benitez, as well as the proposed takeover, instead of just no comment.”
Shearer, who scored 206 goals for the Mags, added: “Where is the respect for Toon Army fans? They have been there a lot longer than Mike Ashley - and will be there long after he has gone.
“For the club to stay silent and seemingly let someone as talented and special as Benitez leave for free, is terrible.