Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal and Newcastle United ‘target’ price tag emerges

Celtic defender Josip Juranovic has impressed with Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Newcastle and Arsenal target Mykhaylo Mudryk has reportedly had his £86million price tag lowered by Shakhtar Donetsk. Mudryk has starred for the Ukrainian club this season and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in January.

Table-toppers Arsenal are believed to be leading the race for his signature, with the player also interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium. News that Shakhtar will likely accept a price lower than the £86million they initially demanded would be welcome news for Mikel Arteta’s side as they press on with their title challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle have also been linked with a move for the highly coveted 21 year old, although the club have warned against another big winter window transfer spend.

Newcastle ‘join race’ for Celtic star

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic and Croatia defender Josip Juranovic has enjoyed a stellar World Cup with Croatia - form that has earned him admirers in the Premier League. According to the Sunday Post, Newcastle have joined Chelsea and Manchester United in the list of clubs interested in signing the 27 year old.