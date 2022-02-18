Newcastle United issue Javier Manquillo injury update ahead of West Ham United game
Eddie Howe has issued an update on Javier Manquillo had of tomorrow’s game against West Ham United.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 10:40 am
Manquillo was forced off against Aston Villa last weekend with suspected ankle ligament damage.
And Howe – who also lost Kieran Trippier to a fractured metatarsal – has spoken about Manquillo’s injury ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to the London Stadium tomorrow.
“Manquillo went off in the same game,” said Howe. “We don’t think that’s serious, but he’ll miss the game.”
Emil Krafth is set to deputise for Trippier.