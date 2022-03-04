Saint-Maximin has missed Newcastle United’s last two games with a calf problem. However, the winger is due to train today ahead of tomorrow’s game against Graham Potter’s 10th-placed side.

“Maxi hasn’t trained yet,” said head coach Howe. “We’re hoping he does today. "We’ll have to make a decision on how he looks, and how his injury status is after that session."

If Saint-Maximin does prove his fitness in time to be involved against Brighton, he can’t expect to walk back into the starting XI given the form of Ryan Fraser and Jacob Murphy.

“We wanted competition for places,” said Howe. “We’re not absolutely there yet, but there’s a healthy competition. There’s a fight to get into the team.

"Maxi coming back has given everyone a lift, and we will see how he is.”

Saint-Maximin had what Howe described as “intensive treatment” in Monaco last week. The 24-year-old returned to Tyneside this week to prepare for the Brighton game, which follows last weekend’s 2-0 win over Brentford.

Speaking at the Brenford Community Stadium, Howe said: “We hoped Allan would make it, but he was some way short in the end.

Allan Saint-Maximin.

“We’re now keeping our fingers crossed, and hoping we can get him ready for next week. I think he’ll be a lot closer for that game.

“He’s a massive player for us, and we’re very aware that we need him back, but it’s very good to see the team able to cope. If you see the players that are missing, there are some really outstanding individuals, but the team's being strong enough at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Howe said he has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Brighton fixture.

Newcastle are 14th in the Premier League after a seven-game unbeaten run. This game is followed by four successive away fixtures.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.