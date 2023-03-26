Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United ‘interested’ in Manchester City ace

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could leave the Etihad Stadium this summer in a bid to get regular game time. Since joining the Citizens, Phillips is yet to start a Premier League game and has featured just 13 times in all competitions.

The Sun report that Newcastle, West Ham and Phillips’ former side Leeds United have all shown an interest in signing the midfielder this summer. City, though, will reportedly demand a fee of around £43million, the same they paid for the 27-year-old’s services last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies are in the market for a midfielder when the transfer window opens and will look to sign a no.6 to play in their midfield three.

Sporting Lisbon ‘eye’ new deal for defender

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Kalvin Phillips this summer. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to Record, Sporting Lisbon are targeting a new deal for Goncalo Inacio ahead of reported interest from Newcastle United and Manchester United during the summer. Inacio has more than two years left on his current deal at the club, but with a reported €45million release fee, the Portuguese side are hoping to increase this before the window opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle were linked with a move for Inacio in January 2022 and then again last summer, but opted to sign Dan Burn and Sven Botman. The 21-year-old seems destined for a move to the Premier League in the future and could make the switch this summer - if his club are not able to increase his release clause.

Socceroos star backs Kuol for success

Australia defender Kye Rowles has backed Garang Kuol to be a success at Hearts despite a difficult start to life in Scotland. Rowles, who plays alongside Kuol at club and international level, said: “He’s so young and he’s learning every day.

“The Scottish league is very physical and it’s a different style of play than what it is back here. They don’t care who you are over there - they’re just going to go through you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad