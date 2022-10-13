Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Santos reports

Vasco de Gama midfielder Andrey Santos has emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle with reports that the club are ‘in talks’ over signing the Brazilian.

The Brazilian club are reportedly demanding a £20million fee for the 18-year-old who has impressed since making his senior debut last year.

The Magpies are also reportedly interested in signing his teammate Eguinaldo.

Following the signing of Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners, interest in Santos supports their renewed efforts to sign the best young talent from across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turkey's goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir warms up prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A football match between Switzerland and Turkey at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on June 20, 2021. (Photo by VALENTYN OGIRENKO / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VALENTYN OGIRENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Magpies ‘tipped’ for Pulisic signing

Newcastle United have been tipped to sign Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic in January.

Pulisic has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge this season and former Everton striker Kevin Campbell believes that St James’s Park could be a good place for the 24-year-old to be playing regular football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like Pulisic. He is a very good player.” Campbell said.

“It has not worked out for him at Chelsea. He normally just comes off the bench. As an international, he wants to start games. He will feel he deserves to start games.

“I think he would benefit from a move to a club where he can play week in, week out. He needs to build himself back up.

“Could Newcastle offer him that? I think they could. Newcastle need players who can take them to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Allan Saint-Maximin is unplayable on his day, but he is not always available. The best ability is availability. Saint-Maximin is just not available enough.”

Goalkeeper interest

According to reports in Turkey, Newcastle United are interested in signing goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

The Trabzonspor stopper has also been linked with a move to Manchester City with reports that Newcastle are ‘closely following’ the 26-year-old who has kept three clean sheets in just seven league starts this season. Trabzonspor reportedly value Cakir at £17.5million.

Advertisement Hide Ad