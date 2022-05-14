Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is a round-up of the latest Newcastle United news and transfer stories…

Newcastle United interested in Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi is a potential transfer target for Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan (2nd left) and co-owner Amanda Staveley look on from the directors box during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United at St James' Park on January 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has been a regular in Atletico’s side over the past three seasons and is a former teammate of Kieran Trippier, who joined Newcastle from the Spanish outfit for £12million in January.

Capped 15 times at international level, Lodi is also familiar with another of Newcastle’s January arrivals, Bruno Guimaraes.

And Sky Sports’ Keith Downie has confirmed that Lodi is a player United have looked at and could form part of their summer transfer plans.

Newcastle also have a £15million option to buy on left-back Matt Targett following his loan move from Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta unsure how Arsenal will line-up ahead of Newcastle trip

Arsenal have been hit by somewhat of a defensive crisis ahead of Monday night’s trip to Newcastle (8pm kick-off).

Rob Holding is suspended following his sending off in the 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday evening. Gabriel was also forced off with a hamstring injury.

Ben White, who had been out injured, was an unused substitute in the game.

In his pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked how his side would line-up for the match.

“Good question,” he responded. “I will know probably more tomorrow [Sunday].

“We want to extend this period as much as possible to understand how they are recovering, how they are feeling, assess them and tomorrow we will know more about how they are.

“And even though we have academy defenders they haven’t experienced a lot those positions because they are not specified central defenders. It is something that we will try to find a way."

On Gabriel and White’s fitness, Arteta gave another tight-lipped response.

“I could but I would probably be telling you whatever,” he added. “Tomorrow it will be the day we have better answers.”

Monday night’s match at St James’s Park will be Newcastle's final home game of the 2021-22 season as they hope to hamper Arsenal’s chances of a top four finish.

New Newcastle United director appointed as director of takeover shell company

Earlier this week, Saudi Golf CEO Majed Al Sorour was appointed as a new director at Newcastle United alongside Amanda Staveley, Jamie Reuben and chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Al Sorour was also appointed as a director of PZ Newco Limited – a shell company set up by Staveley in January 2020 to complete the transfer in shares following the takeover of Newcastle United.

PZ, meaning project zebra, was finally listed as a ‘person with significant control' on October 7 2021 – the day the takeover of Newcastle United was completed.

On the day of the takeover, Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s position as a director of PZ was terminated with Reuben appointed in his place alongside Staveley and Al-Rumayyan.

Al Sorour has attended a number of Newcastle games since the takeover and was previously a professional footballer with Saudi side Al Nassr before pursuing a business career.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.