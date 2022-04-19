Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraser hobbled off early on in the clash with Wolves, suffering from a hamstring injury which ended a fine-streak of performances for the winger.

Howe has revealed that Fraser will undergo another scan on the injury this week, meaning he will certainly miss the clash with Crystal Palace:

“I think with Ryan the plan is to have another scan of his hamstring this week, I’m not sure on the day, just to see where he’s at.

Newcastle United midfielder Ryan Fraser (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

“We had an initial scan that had two conflicting opinions so we’re re-scanning it this week.”

Also missing the clash with Palace will be the duo of Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson who remain sidelined with long-term injuries.