Newcastle United injury and transfer update ahead of Arsenal cup test

Newcastle United return to London on Tuesday evening for the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal.

Ahead of the game, we bring you the latest injury and transfer news as in-form Newcastle look to extend their unbeaten run.

Transfer latest from Newcastle United

Head coach Eddie Howe shut down a question when asked about Martin Dubravka’s reportedly imminent transfer exit from Newcastle United.

According to Saudi Arabian sources, Dubravka will play his final match for Newcastle against Arsenal before joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab. Dubravka is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season.

Howe said: “No, we're just concentrating on the games. A massive game against Tottenham, a massive game against Arsenal. We're just focusing on the games and nothing else.”

Injury update from St James’s Park

Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon will be assessed by Newcastle United ahead of the trip to Arsenal on Tuesday night (8pm kick-off).

Gordon was withdrawn in the closing stages of Newcastle’s 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Prior to being substituted, the 23-year-old clashed with Dejan Kulusevski inside the penalty area and was left with a bloody nose.

Howe said: “Anthony was in a bit of discomfort, only with the cut which was a nasty-looking one. Looking back at the decision, I thought that it was a foul, a clear penalty, and he came away from that incident with blood on himself. We dusted him and got him back on the pitch and he performed really well for us, I thought he had a really good game. So we’ll see how he is today.”