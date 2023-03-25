News you can trust since 1873
Newcastle United humiliated by Sunderland as Dan Ashworth’s problems are highlighted

Newcastle United Under-18s were beaten 7-2 at home to local rivals Sunderland on Saturday following a brutal 20 minute spell.

By Dominic Scurr
Published 25th Mar 2023, 13:04 GMT- 1 min read

Mason Cotcher and Jake Waters put Sunderland 2-0 up in the first half before Ollie Harrison pulled a goal back for Newcastle on the stroke of half-time at the club’s Little Benton Academy. Ethan Moore restored Sunderland’s two-goal advantage before Cotcher grabbed his second of the game shortly afterwards.

A quick-fire brace from William Dowling, including a penalty, made it 6-1 to the Wearsiders by the hour mark. In the space of 20 minutes, Sunderland had found the net five times.

Louie Salkeld made it 7-1 to Sunderland in the closing stages before Scott Bailey netted a consolation in stoppage time.

Scott Bailey (left) scored a late consolation for Newcastle United (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
The result leaves Newcastle second bottom of the Under-18s Premier League North while Sunderland remain second, four points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

It has been a difficult month for Graeme Carrick since beating Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-18s 6-1 as they were beaten 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers and 4-1 at Derby County before losing heavily in the mini Tyne-Wear derby.

Newcastle’s Under-21s side are also enduring a difficult spell as they sit third bottom of the Premier League 2 Division 2 and have won just one of their last 15 matches in all competitions.

Given the struggles on the pitch, it is perhaps no surprise that Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has paid particular attention to the academy set-up since his official arrival last June. Several new recruitment and scouting roles have been established to help boost Newcastle’s recruitment drive and ability to spot emerging talent.

