Newcastle United humiliated by Sunderland as Dan Ashworth’s problems are highlighted

Mason Cotcher and Jake Waters put Sunderland 2-0 up in the first half before Ollie Harrison pulled a goal back for Newcastle on the stroke of half-time at the club’s Little Benton Academy. Ethan Moore restored Sunderland’s two-goal advantage before Cotcher grabbed his second of the game shortly afterwards.

A quick-fire brace from William Dowling, including a penalty, made it 6-1 to the Wearsiders by the hour mark. In the space of 20 minutes, Sunderland had found the net five times.

Louie Salkeld made it 7-1 to Sunderland in the closing stages before Scott Bailey netted a consolation in stoppage time.

Scott Bailey (left) scored a late consolation for Newcastle United (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The result leaves Newcastle second bottom of the Under-18s Premier League North while Sunderland remain second, four points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

It has been a difficult month for Graeme Carrick since beating Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-18s 6-1 as they were beaten 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers and 4-1 at Derby County before losing heavily in the mini Tyne-Wear derby.

Newcastle’s Under-21s side are also enduring a difficult spell as they sit third bottom of the Premier League 2 Division 2 and have won just one of their last 15 matches in all competitions.