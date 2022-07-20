Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old winger has emerged as a top target for Newcastle this summer but they have been put off by Leverkusen’s £60million asking price.

Diaby contributed 17 goals and 14 assists for the Bundesliga outfit in all competitions last season as he helped them secure a Champions League spot.

The club’s director of sport Simon Rolfes has spoken openly about wanting to keep the French international but admitted that it would be difficult not to consider ‘large’ offers.

Moussa Diaby of Leverkusen looks on during the friendly match between Toluca and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Nemesio Diez Stadium on May 17, 2022 in Toluca, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

But now Diaby has addressed his future, and it’s not the answer Newcastle would have been hoping for as they remain in the market for a winger.

In an interview with German outlet RP Online, Diaby was asked if he had made a decision regarding his future.