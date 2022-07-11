Even players set to leave the club this summer such as Dwight Gayle, Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick have been made to train with the reserves.
But right-back Javier Manquillo is yet to return to Darsley Park so far. The 28-year-old missed Saturday’s 5-1 pre-season opener against Gateshead and has subsequently been left out of the squad for the tour of Austria over the next week.
The Spaniard is recovering from an injury and The Gazette understands that he is currently receiving specialist treatment out in Spain. He is expected to return ahead of the new season.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland AFC news: Ex-Burnley striker pictured in Black Cats strip after signing 'medical extension'
-
2
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats join race for ex-Blackburn loanee, Boro launch €9m bid for Serie B striker
-
3
Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus makes classy fan gesture after Rangers game abandoned
-
4
Newcastle United to strengthen Sunderland's Championship rivals as Rangers boss delivers verdict on clash
-
5
Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: Cats to battle Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Anderlecht over winger
Read More
The arrival of Kieran Trippier and form of Emil Krafth limited Manquillo’s impact in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign but he was still able to make 13 appearances under Eddie Howe.
He heads into the new season as Newcastle’s third-choice right-back.