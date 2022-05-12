Loading...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reveals his view on promotion for Sunderland

Eddie Howe has revealed his view on a promotion for Sunderland – after the club reached the League One play-off final.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 10:57 am
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 10:57 am

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Alex Neil’s side beat Sheffield Wednesday over two legs to qualify for the Wembley showpiece on May 21. EHowe, Newcastle United’s head coach, was asked if he wanted Sunderland to go up or stay down ahead of Monday night’s Premier League home game against Arsenal.

Howe said: “That’s a very good question. For me, I’d love to experience a derby at some point in the future. I’ve heard about the atmospheres of those games, and I’d love to experience one. So that’s what I'll probably say.”

This is Sunderland’s fourth season in English football’s fourth tier. The club was relegated from the Premier League in the 2016/17 season, when Newcastle won promotion from the Championship.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Meanwhile, 14th-paced United are mathematically safe from the threat of relegation following Leeds United’s defeat to Chelsea last night.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe wants to experience a Tyne-Wear derby.
Eddie HoweSunderlandLeague OnePremier League