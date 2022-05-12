Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reveals his view on promotion for Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil’s side beat Sheffield Wednesday over two legs to qualify for the Wembley showpiece on May 21. EHowe, Newcastle United’s head coach, was asked if he wanted Sunderland to go up or stay down ahead of Monday night’s Premier League home game against Arsenal.

Howe said: “That’s a very good question. For me, I’d love to experience a derby at some point in the future. I’ve heard about the atmospheres of those games, and I’d love to experience one. So that’s what I'll probably say.”

This is Sunderland’s fourth season in English football’s fourth tier. The club was relegated from the Premier League in the 2016/17 season, when Newcastle won promotion from the Championship.

Meanwhile, 14th-paced United are mathematically safe from the threat of relegation following Leeds United’s defeat to Chelsea last night.