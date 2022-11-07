Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe responds to Pep Guardiola's 'mind games'

The club, under Howe, is just five points behind league champions Manchester City, who are second in the table. And Guardiola last week claimed that Newcastle were title “contenders” along with a number of other teams.

"They're a contender, a contender to be there,” said Guardiola. “The manager’s Eddie Howe – and you know how good he is. With the new players that come, and the way they play, brave.

"There’ll be a lot of teams fighting for the Champions League, fighting for the title. Look now, Newcastle is another part of this, is already there.

"I saw them last weekend against Tottenham. I see the physicality we faced, we played them in the third game of the season. Imagine this team, Newcastle, with one game a week, with no European competition?”

Newcastle moved up to third place after yesterday’s 4-1 win over Southampton, but Howe, up to now, has refused to talk about a challenge for a European place.

Howe was asked about Guardiola’s latest comments at the St Mary’s Stadium, and United’s head coach questioned whether City’s manager was attempting to “put more pressure” on a team which is used to competing at the other end of the table.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola last season.

“I didn’t see those comments,” said Howe. “Pep’s someone I respect immensely. I’m not sure whether it’s an honest reflection that he’s given, or whether he’s just trying to put more pressure on us.