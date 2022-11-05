Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe issues Fabian Schar update amid injury concerns

Allan Saint-Maximin has had no ill-effects after making his comeback from injury in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa, while Jonjo Shelvey has now made two appearances off the bench since recovering from hamstring surgery.

Asked if the club had any injury concerns ahead of tomorrow’s game against Southampton, Howe said: "No, as you always do, we’ve had a few bumps and bruises, but nothing too bad.

"We’ve come through with Allan OK after his little cameo. Jonjo OK after his little cameo. So the strength of the group is slowly returning. Obviously, we have Emil (Krafth), Alex (Isak) and Matt Ritchie still out. Apart from that, I think we’re in a good place.”

Asked if Shelvey was ready to start a game, Howe added: “I think Jonjo would probably say ‘yes’. He’s certainly getting closer. I think his first proper week’s training was last week, so he’s in a lot better place, but without that match exposure.”

Fabian Schar felt his hamstring against Villa, while Elliot Anderson missed the game. Asked if Schar and Anderson would be available, Howe said: “Yes, as we currently stand.”

Anderson missed last month’s win over Tottenham Hotspur with what Howe described as a “minor niggle”, and the midfielder didn’t make the bench for the Villa fixture.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.