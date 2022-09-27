Newcastle United handed £31.2m January transfer opportunity with Leeds United also keen
Chelsea have reportedly named their asking price for Newcastle United transfer target Christian Pulisic.
Newcastle enquired about Pulisic’s availability during the summer but were unable to reach any agreement with Chelsea as The Magpies preference was to loan the United States international.
The 24-year-old has been unable to secure a regular starting spot in the Blues’ side since his £58million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 – he was limited to just 13 Premier League starts last season.
The appointment of Graham Potter as manager may offer Pulisic some hope of a future at Stamford Bridge, but it is understood that Chelsea could look to cash-in on the player come January should he be unable to find a way into the side.
According to Calciomercato, Chelsea want £31.2million for the winger. A price that could prove a bargain especially if Pulisic were to have a strong World Cup with the USA in Qatar this winter.
Read More
Newcastle want to strengthen their options in wide areas this January and Pulisic is a player like, but several other clubs are also monitoring the player's situation.
Premier League rivals Leeds United are keen on Pulisic given their United States ties spearheaded by manager Jesse Marsch, who has previously spoken of his admiration for the Chelsea star.
A return to Dortmund has also been touted while reports from Italy suggest Juventus are also interested.
It’s clear that any club looking to sign Pulisic in January will face stiff competition. While Newcastle and Leeds could almost guarantee regular football for the player, the lure of European football elsewhere could prove too tempting to resist.