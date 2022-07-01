Diaby is interesting Newcastle United, with the club looking to sign a winger this summer. And Simon Rolfe’s, Leverkusen’s director of football, has suggested that the club will listen to “large” offers for the 22-year-old.
Rolfes told Sky Germany: "I'm optimistic about Moussa that he’ll play here next season. But when clubs with incredibly large financial opportunities bid for such a player, we have to sell a top player at some point."
Newcastle have already signed three players – Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett – this summer. Defender Botman, the most recent arrival, joined last week after the club agreed a £35million deal with Lille. United are also looking to sign a striker in the summer window.
Meanwhile, head coach Eddie Howe’s squad reported back at the club’s training ground today for the start of pre-season training.