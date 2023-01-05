The 18-year-old forward joined Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners at the start of January with the view that he would be loaned out to gain experience. Having been granted a work permit to play football in the United Kingdom, Kuol has several options to join a side close to his parent club.

Several enquiries from EFL and Scottish clubs have been made about the Australian international’s potential availability this month. Reading have been credited with an interest, as have Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian.

STV Sport have claimed that Hearts have ‘made an enquiry’ about taking Kuol on loan until the end of the season. And on Thursday morning, the player took to Instagram to post a picture of Edinburgh – hinting at a potential move to the Scottish capital.

Garang Kuol signed for Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

What Eddie Howe has said about Garang Kuol’s short-term future at Newcastle United

Shortly after Kuol’s arrival, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It’s a possibility Garang could train with us for a little while.

“But I do think that, for the player’s development, he needs to go and play. If possible, that would be at a very good level, with a good club and a good coach. That’s not a decision that’s been made currently, so we’ll have to assess what all of our options are.”

