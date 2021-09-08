Here, we round up all the latest stories surrounding Newcastle United that have emerged today:

Munoz reveals he is ‘not under pressure’ at Newcastle

Newcastle’s only addition on deadline day was Santiago Munoz from Santos Laguna.

Former Newcastle United striker Facundo Ferreyra is in talks with Nottingham Forest (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Munoz will likely feature predominantly in the under 23 squad as he acclimatizes to English football.

In an interview with ESPN, picked up by SportWitness, Munoz revealed that he has a “different mentality” and that he does not feel “under pressure” at Newcastle:

“It’s what we need from the people, that they trust us and we also need to show that we are Mexican and we can do cool things,

“I have to do my thing, trust myself, and my process has been fast. It’s 18 months, but I’m going to enjoy it. This is a dream that I know is possible.”

“I’m not under pressure, I have a different mentality, I’m calm. I’ve talked to people from Newcastle, but this is no excuse not to fight for a place in the first division.”

Facundo Ferreyra ‘in talks’ with Championship side

Former Newcastle United striker Facundo Ferreyra is reportedly ‘in talks’ to join Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Ferrerya spent a disastrous campaign at Newcastle in 2014/15 where he failed to make a senior appearance whilst on-loan from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Despite being hailed as a player with “tremendous potential” by Alan Pardew, Ferreyra failed to make the grade at St James’s Park.

Could this move to join former-Newcastle manager Chris Hughton be the move that reignites the Argentinian’s career?

Rodrigo Vilca’s debut nightmare

Having left St James’s Park to join Doncaster Rovers on deadline day, hopes are high that Rodrigo Vilca can use this loan-move to potentially break into the United first-team on his return.

However, his move has got off to the worst start possible after Vilca played 63 minutes in Doncaster’s 6-0 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Rotherham United last-night.

This is far from the ideal start for Vilca who had vowed to “show what he can do” when he left Tyneside on deadline day.

