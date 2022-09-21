Manchester United linked with Newcastle United target with huge release clause

Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos is attracting interest from Manchester United following a strong start to the season.

The 21-year-old has scored eight goals and registered five assists in 12 appearances for Benfica in all competitions so far this season.

Benfica's Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and CS Maritimo Funchal at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on September 18, 2022. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ramos was the subject of transfer interest from Newcastle United over the summer and scored in a 3-2 friendly win over The Magpies in July.

A potential £25million move was touted but Newcastle made a move for Alexander Isak instead.

But The Sun have reported that Man United are now interested in the young forward this January and will be looking to offer in the region of £25million for his services.

It has also been claimed that Ramos has a £100million release clause in his Benfica contract – a figure highly unlikely to be met.

St James's Park hoping to host Euro 2028 matches

Newcastle United and Newcastle City Council have bid to have St James’s Park as a host stadium for Euro 2028 – should the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland be selected to stage the tournament.

A Newcastle City Council spokesperson said: “This is fantastic news for the city. The tournament is viewed by three billion people worldwide, and hosting it would put Newcastle on an international stage – and bring significant social and economic benefits to the city.

“At this stage, the FA have requested an early response from bidding cities that they can commit to meeting the requirements necessary to qualify as a potential host city. The process is extremely competitive, as we go up against many other leading football cities."

World Cup fan zone announced in Newcastle

A 1,500 capacity World Cup fan zone has been announced in the former O2 Academy building in Newcastle.

NX Newcastle is a major live music and entertainment venue and will be broadcasting all of England’s World Cup games live from Qatar this winter on the ‘biggest indoor screen in Newcastle’.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie will host the matchday events with live music, drinks and appearances from England legends.