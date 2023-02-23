Newcastle United fans would ‘love’ signing of Arsenal defender - according to ex-Tottenham Hotspur man
One former Premier League defender has insisted that Newcastle United fans would ‘love’ Kieran Tierney - if he made the move from Arsenal.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:
Alan Hutton on Kieran Tierney’s future
Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United after slipping down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. Hutton believes that Tierney, who almost signed for Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth before joining the Gunners in 2018, would be a great fit at St James’s Park and someone the fans would ‘love’.
Hutton told Football Insider: “I think he could [make the switch]. I have always liked Kieran Tierney as a footballer. It is hard for me to say but when he was at Celtic he was outstanding. For Scotland as well.
“I knew it was going to be a big jump going down to the Premier League but I knew he was ready for it. Unfortunately they have brought in Zinchenko who has been outstanding.
“But I think somewhere like Newcastle, where he would be loved, they would love the way he plays, I think that would suit. For me, I think he is a better player overall than their current options.”
Ben Foster on Newcastle United ‘regrets’
Ben Foster has revealed he has ‘no regrets’ about not sealing a move to Newcastle United earlier this season. Foster was a target for Newcastle before they opted to sign Loris Karius in September.
Had he made the switch, there is every chance that Foster would have been starting in-goal for Newcastle at Wembley this weekend, however, he has insisted he doesn’t regret rejecting a move. Foster said: “I saw Nick Pope get sent off at the weekend and even then I felt so sorry for him.
“It’s horrible. It’s kind of that goalkeeping instinct, I know he’s missed his header but once the ball touches his hands he can’t help him but want to bring it into a nice warm space and give it some love.
“No regrets from my side. I’m quite happy with what I’m doing. I think I’m too stiff anyway, I’d hate to be wheeled on national TV looking like an old man!”