Alan Hutton on Kieran Tierney’s future

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the FA Cup 4th round match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on January 27, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United after slipping down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. Hutton believes that Tierney, who almost signed for Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth before joining the Gunners in 2018, would be a great fit at St James’s Park and someone the fans would ‘love’.

Hutton told Football Insider: “I think he could [make the switch]. I have always liked Kieran Tierney as a footballer. It is hard for me to say but when he was at Celtic he was outstanding. For Scotland as well.

“I knew it was going to be a big jump going down to the Premier League but I knew he was ready for it. Unfortunately they have brought in Zinchenko who has been outstanding.

“But I think somewhere like Newcastle, where he would be loved, they would love the way he plays, I think that would suit. For me, I think he is a better player overall than their current options.”

Ben Foster on Newcastle United ‘regrets’

Ben Foster has revealed he has ‘no regrets’ about not sealing a move to Newcastle United earlier this season. Foster was a target for Newcastle before they opted to sign Loris Karius in September.

Had he made the switch, there is every chance that Foster would have been starting in-goal for Newcastle at Wembley this weekend, however, he has insisted he doesn’t regret rejecting a move. Foster said: “I saw Nick Pope get sent off at the weekend and even then I felt so sorry for him.

“It’s horrible. It’s kind of that goalkeeping instinct, I know he’s missed his header but once the ball touches his hands he can’t help him but want to bring it into a nice warm space and give it some love.