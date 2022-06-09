Here is a round-up of the latest Newcastle United news and transfer stories…
Newcastle handed significant Sven Botman boost
Newcastle United have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of Sven Botman with reports from Italy suggesting that AC Milan have distanced themselves from the Lille defender.
Both Milan and United have been heavily linked with signing the 22-year-old, who looks set to leave Lille this summer.
Sky Italy have reported that the Serie A champions are no longer targeting a move for Botman while Newcastle’s interest in the centre-back is growing ‘stronger and stronger’ with a potential deal understood to cost in the region of £30million.
Liverpool looking to secure Darwin Nunez signing from Benfica
Newcastle target Darwin Nunez could soon be making a move to the Premier League to sign for Liverpool, according to the latest reports.
Betfair have suspended betting on the 22-year-old forward to join Liverpool this summer with Fabrizio Romano claiming that The Reds have tabled a €80m plus add-ons offer for the Benfica forward.
But the Portuguese club are yet to make a decision on the Uruguayan, who scored 34 goals in 41 matches last season.
Newcastle and Manchester United have also been heavily linked with a move for Nunez this summer with sources in Uruguay suggesting earlier this week that the two clubs were 'closest’ to agreeing a deal.
Newcastle looking for new shirt sponsors for 2023-24 season
The announcement of Newcastle’s new 2022-23 season home shirt confirmed FUN88 as the main sponsor for a sixth successive season.
But the club will be looking for a new sponsor for the 2023-24 campaign having negotiated an early release from their deal with the Chinese gambling firm, according to inews.
A planned reform of UK gambling laws by the government will include a crackdown on front-of-shirt gambling sponsors such as FUN88 in the Premier League.
Ending the partnership with FUN88 early will allow Newcastle to secure a potentially more lucrative sponsorship deal for the future. This will help circumvent financial fair play regulations by providing the club with a significant commercial revenue boost.