Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Sam Allardyce on Newcastle’s ‘bargain’ transfer deal

Sam Allardyce believes Newcastle United's capture of Anthony Gordon was a 'bargain' (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce believes the Magpies’ capture of Anthony Gordon during the January transfer window was a ‘bargain’, naming it as his favourite transfer of the window. The transfer between his former sides could cost Newcastle up to £45million in all, but Allardyce believes United got a good deal.

Allardyce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast: “Anthony Gordon, I think, to Newcastle [is my favourite transfer of the window].

“I don’t know how strong that bid was from Chelsea before the window shut in the summer, which was reputed to be 60 or £70 million but to let a young man go, forced his own way out to be fair, which I don’t like. An Everton boy, an Everton supporter.

“But you have to get the best you can. I think £45million is short of the real valuation of what we have seen in some of the players who have been transferred this window.

“But great for Newcastle. I’d say it was a bit of a bargain for them.”

Newcastle United ‘eye’ West Ham-linked winger

The Belfast Telegraph report that Newcastle United have shown interest in signing Cliftonville winger Sean Moore. Moore has impressed in the Danske Bank Premiership this season with the Magpies, Everton and Brighton all credited with an interest in signing the 17-year-old.

However, the report also states that West Ham are leading the race for his signature and have submitted a bid for the winger. Cliftonville currently sit top of the Premiership but, with a slender two-point lead, want to keep Moore at the club until the end of the season.

Garang Kuol makes first Hearts start