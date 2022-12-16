Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘target’ £50million Napoli star

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia starred for Napoli against Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

According to The Times, Newcastle United have made Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia a ‘top target’ in January. The Georgian has put in a number of stunning displays for the Serie A club this season and is regarded as one of the gems of European football.

Nicknamed ‘Kvaradona’ in tribute to Argentine great Diego Maradona, the 21 year old has reportedly been scouted by numerous clubs around Europe, including Newcastle, with anticipated interest expected to be high when the transfer window opens. A move from Newcastle could come in January, or they may wait until summer when a bigger spend is expected from the club in order to comply with Financial Fair Play constraints.

Real Madrid and PSG have also reportedly shown interest in the Georgian who starred against Liverpool in Napoli’s 4-1 Champions League win over the Reds in September.

Watford star reveals Manchester United interest

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann has revealed he was ‘close’ to joining Manchester United this summer before the Red Devil’s signed Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United. Bachmann, who has played every minute of the Hornets’ Championship campaign this season, told Heute just how close he came to a move to Old Trafford in the summer.

“It was very, very, very close. Really very, very close,” the 28 year old told Heute, as picked up by the MEN.

“In the end, I’m glad things turned out the way they are. The new coach really wanted to keep me. I’m happy, I’m a top performer at Watford now.”

Newcastle United ‘offered’ Atletico Madrid star

