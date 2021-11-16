Newcastle United 'eye' £31m double swoop as Magpies eye Championship starlets

Newcastle United are linked with Hellas Verona pair Giovanni Simeone and Antonin Barak. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

But while all eyes will be on St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon, speculation regarding January continues to linger in the background.

Newcastle ‘set sights’ on Hellas Verona pair

Newcastle have reportedly set their sights on signing Hellas Verona duo Giovanni Simeone and Antonin Barak in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Italian publication TuttoHellasVerona reports the pair could be available for a combined total of £31million.

Simeone, an Argentine forward, is on loan at Hellas Verona from Cagliari but has caught the eye elsewhere with nine league goals to his name already this season.

Meanwhile, Croatian playmaker Barak has impressed in the midfield – chipping in with four goals so far.

Simeone is said to be rated at £10.1m, while Barak will be sold for no less than £21m.

Adrien Rabiot ‘happy’ at Juventus

Adrien Rabiot insists he is happy at Juventus amid apparent interest from Newcastle.

Corriere dello Sport claimed last week that the France international was valued between £8.5m to £12.8m – and the Magpies were a ‘concrete option’.

While the figures were viewed as a bargain price for a player who has won trophies in France and Italy, Rabiot’s reluctance to leave Juve could be a major stumbling block.

Speaking to TeleFoot, Rabiot said: “I’m happy in Turin. I see my future at Juventus, of course!”

Magpies linked with two rising stars

While Newcastle continue to be linked with several big-name signings, future prospects are also on the agenda.

During the last few days, United have been credited with interest in two promising 17-year-olds – Birmingham City’s George Hall and West Brom’s Reyes Cleary.

Hall, a midfielder, is being monitored by Newcastle, Leeds United, Southampton and Brighton, according to the Daily Mail.

The same publication also highlights strong interest from Bayern Munich in Cleary, while Schalke, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Southampton are also keen.