Newcastle United eye ‘dream’ £88m signing with fourth January departure imminent
Newcastle United are still waiting to make their first signing of the January transfer window but are set to confirm another loan departure this week.
Garang Kuol set to be Newcastle United's fourth January loan departure
Newcastle United forward Garang Kuol is set to join Heart of Midlothian on loan until the end of the season. The 18-year-old recently arrived at United from A-League side Central Coast Mariners but has quickly been loaned out in order to gain experience.
Kuol visited Hearts’ training ground along with Newcastle’s loan player coordinator Shola Ameobi last week. And Sky Sports have reported that there is a chance the Australian international could make his Hearts debut at home to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this Friday (7:45pm kick-off).
Kuol will become the fourth loan departure at Newcastle this month. Young goalkeeper Dan Langley joined Spennymoor Town on loan until the end of the season after having his spell at Gateshead cut short while Joe White has joined League One side Exeter City until the end of the season.
In the other direction, Santiago Munoz's loan at Newcastle has ended and he has returned to Mexico with Santos Laguna.
Newcastle United still ‘dream’ of signing Moussa Diaby
With the transfer window now in full swing, rumours linking Newcastle United with Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby have emerged once more.
Diaby has been a target of Newcastle since last January but have been priced out of a move for the French winger. The 23-year-old scored 13 goals and grabbed 12 assists for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last season and has found the net on six occasions so far this campaign.
Reports from German outlet BILD last month claimed that Leverkusen would demand €100million (£88million) if a club attempted to buy the player this January. The same outlet are now reporting that Diaby is a ‘dream’ signing for United, who may prepare a fresh bid for the player this month.
Should Newcastle make a bid, it is likely to be well below the reported €100million figure as they look to fall within Financial Fair Play guidelines, but Diaby clearly still has admirers at St James’s Park.