Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:
NUFC in ‘pole position’ for Spurs star
According to reports in France, as picked up by Sport Witness, Newcastle are in ‘pole position’ to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
According to the report, Spurs are wanting to recoup at least €50million for the Frenchman who joined the club in 2019.
Villareal also reportedly hold an interest in Ndombele, however, the Magpies lead the race for the 25-year-old.
Ndombele spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Ligue 1 side Lyon after not featuring in Antonio Conte’s first-team plans, but ‘wants to give himself every chance’ of making France’s World Cup squad at the end of the year.
Quadruple Chelsea interest
Newcastle have made contact with Chelsea over the availability of four players this summer as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his first-team squad.
According to The Athletic, Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Armando Broja and Christian Pulisic are the quartet of players that Newcastle have shown interest in with both loan and permanent deals on the cards.
Former Magpie joins Carlisle
Ex-Newcastle United defender Paul Huntington has joined Carlisle United on a one-year deal.
Huntington, 34, played 16 times in total for the Magpies, scoring his only goal in a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in January 2007.
After coming through the ranks at Newcastle, Huntington then moved to Leeds United in summer 2007.
After spells at Stockport County and Yeovil Town, the defender moved to Preston North End in 2012, a club he would play over 300 games for in a ten-year spell.
Carlisle boss Paul Simpson said: “It’s not just the experience and knowledge he has, even though that’s good in itself, it’s the whole thing about bringing in players who really want to be here.
“It’s a perfect fit as far as I’m concerned, and I know he feels the same. He lives in the area, he knows the club, and he’s the one who resurrected the chance of this even coming to a successful conclusion.”