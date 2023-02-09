Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Ajax star ‘on radar’ of Newcastle United

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez has again reportedly emerged as a target for Newcastle. The Magpies had been linked with a move for Alvarez in the summer, however, Ajax were very reluctant to see the 25-year-old leave the club having already sold Lisandro Martinez and Antony to Manchester United.

Alvarez is a defensive-minded midfielder and has been heavily-linked with a move to England with Chelsea and Arsenal joining Newcastle among the teams credited with an interest in the Mexican. According to Ben Jacobs, the Magpies are one of a host of sides still interested in Alvarez.

Jacobs wrote: “Edson Alvarez is another name who could be on the move this summer.

“Arsenal considered Alvarez in January to a degree, but it became quickly clear Ajax didn’t want to do mid-season business. Liverpool have looked at Alvarez before and chose not to proceed and Newcastle are another club to have him at least loosely on their radar.”

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sheffield United ‘monitor’ Newcastle United man ahead of transfer decision

According to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield United will continue to monitor Ciaran Clark’s progress at Bramall Lane ahead of a potential move for the defender this summer. Clark is out of contract at St James’s Park at the end of the season and has likely played his last game for the club.

Clark joined the Blades on-loan at the beginning of the season, but has had a stop-start time at Bramall Lane with injury problems meaning he has featured just ten times in total for Paul Heckingbottom’s side. The Star report that should United seal promotion back to the Premier League this season, then Clark could be someone they target for transfer.