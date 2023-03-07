Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United ‘considering’ move for Arsenal striker

According to reports from Caught Offside, Newcastle United are ‘considering’ a move for Stade Reims striker Folarin Balogun. The 21-year-old has shone in France after failing to break into the Arsenal first-team, scoring 15 times in 25 league appearances this season.

Balogun, who is currently on-loan at the Ligue 1 outfit, spent the second half of last season at Middlesbrough and has seen his stock rise considerably after his move to France. According to the reports, Newcastle could move for the 21-year-old this summer if the Gunners fail to offer him regular first-team football upon his return from France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee announced for Wolves clash

The Premier League have announced that Andy Madley will be the man in charge of Newcastle United’s clash with Wolves on Sunday. The last time Madley took charge of a game involving Newcastle came at the Emirates Stadium in January.

Newcastle United have been linked with signing Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

That game saw nine players receive bookings and Madley criticised by Mikel Arteta for not awarding the Gunners two penalties following a foul by Dan Burn and a perceived handball by Jacob Murphy. Newcastle United have never won a Premier League game refereed by Madley - a record they will be hoping to change when Julen Lopetegui’s side come to St James’ Park at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brazil boss offers Joelinton ‘hope’

Both Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton have been left out of Brazil’s squad for their upcoming friendly match against Morocco. Despite this latest omission, Brazil’s interim boss Ramon Menezes has revealed that Joelinton is someone they are ‘watching’ over a potential future call-up.

Menezes said: “Joelinton’s a great player, and can fit in as a defensive midfielder, (or) midfielder. He’s a strong player who we’re watching, and who can wear the shirt of the national team at any time.”