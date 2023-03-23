News you can trust since 1873
Newcastle United ‘enquire’ about £88million star as Magpies tipped to secure ‘super’ Manchester United signing

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted an ‘enquiry’ for a star of European football.

By Joe Buck
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:05 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:05 GMT

Here, we round-up some of the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Newcastle United ‘enquire’ about Serie A star

According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, Newcastle United have ‘enquired’ about the potential signing of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. Osimhen has starred for Napoli this season, scoring 25 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions.

This form has led Napoli to place a reported price tag of £88million on the Nigeria international amid intense speculation surrounding his future in Naples. Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old.

The Magpies have also been credited with an interest in Osimhen’s teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Neither player would come cheap however and Champions League football is a must for Newcastle if they are to tempt either to switch the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium for St James’ Park.

Danny Murphy on Newcastle United’s potential ‘super signing’

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted an enquiry for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Danny Murphy believes that Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay would be a ‘super’ signing for Newcastle United this summer. The Magpies have been linked with a move for the Red Devil’s man when the transfer window opens - and Murphy believes the Scotland international would be a great fit for Eddie Howe’s side.

Murphy told TalkSport: “I like him a lot. I think he gets some unfair criticism at times.

“The way Newcastle play is perfect for him. He is super athletic, box-to-box, really hard working, good at spotting danger, decent at using the ball.

“You could argue that they’ve got Sean Longstaff that kind of plays and fits that role, but you’re talking about a club that is hoping to finish in the top four and play in the Champions League which means you’re playing high quality games in midweek and at the weekend. They need competition for places and they need more numbers in midfield. They’ve shown that recently with injuries.

“I think McTominay would be a super signing for them.”

Ben Foster signs for Wrexham

Former Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has come out of retirement to sign for National League side Wrexham. Foster turned down an opportunity to join Newcastle United in September before retiring from the game.

