Here, we round-up all the latest transfer news from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle ‘draw up’ goalkeeper list

Newcastle United have reportedly drawn up a list of goalkeepers ahead of the summer window.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly a summer target for Newcastle United (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Despite Martin Dubravka doing very little wrong in goal for the Magpies this season, it is understood that they may look to add another ‘keeper in the summer, ideally one that is comfortable with the ball at their feet.

Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, who had been linked with a January move to Tyneside, is reportedly near the top of this list.

Henderson has made just three starts this season and is yet to feature in the Premier League and, with a World Cup around the corner, it’s likely that he will want regular game time in order to force himself into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Arsenal’s Bernd Leno, who have often also found themselves routinely benched this season, are also reportedly on the list - according to the Mail Online.

West Brom’s Sam Johnstone, who is out of contract in the summer, is also under consideration.

Price mismatch for Danish defender

Reports in Turkey suggest that Newcastle are willing to pay £12.5million for Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson - but this remains short of the Turkish club’s asking price.

Galatasaray reportedly want a fee closer to £17million, however, their on-field struggles this season see them currently languishing in 15th place and with no European football on the horizon, they may be forced to sell some of their prized assets this summer - including Nelsson.

Dybala to leave on a free?

Reports from Italy today suggest that Juventus star Paulo Dybala is set to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer.

Dybala, 28, has been at Juventus since 2015 and has made almost 300 appearances for the Old Lady in all competitions, however, his immediate future is seemingly very uncertain.

As mentioned, Italian media reports suggest that the Argentine international could be on the move this summer with Newcastle just one of the sides that have been linked with a sensational swoop. Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Dybala.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.