Newcastle United defender's eight-word reaction as ex-teammate joins rivals
Kieran Trippier has welcomed Diego Costa back to the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Costa signed for Wolves as a free agent after being without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro in January 2022.
The 33-year-old scored 52 Premier League goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea between 2014 and 2017 before returning to La Liga side Atletico Madrid.
Trippier spent a season-and-a-half as Costa’s teammate at Atletico before the striker was released in December 2020.
Most Popular
-
1
Championship news: Alex Neil linked with Sunderland target swoop as pundit delivers Amad Diallo and Edouard Michut verdicts
-
2
Where are they now? EVERY player to have played for Sunderland during the 17-18 Championship season
-
3
Tony Mowbray handed boost as Sunderland man pictured in training following minor injury
And upon the Brazilian-born former Spain international signing for Wolves, the Newcastle United right-back took to Instagram to post: “Welcome back to the Premier League my friend.”
The pair will have a chance at a reunion when Newcastle host Wolves on March 11, 2023.
Costa’s move to Wolves was plunged into doubt after the UK Home Office rejected the player’s work permit application before Wolves successfully appealed the decision. He has agreed a deal at Molineux until the end of the 2022-23 season, subject to international clearance.