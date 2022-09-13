Newcastle United defender's eight-word reaction as ex-teammate joins rivals

Costa signed for Wolves as a free agent after being without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atlético Mineiro in January 2022.

The 33-year-old scored 52 Premier League goals in 89 appearances for Chelsea between 2014 and 2017 before returning to La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Trippier spent a season-and-a-half as Costa’s teammate at Atletico before the striker was released in December 2020.

Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Diego Costa (C) celebrates with Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Koke and Atletico Madrid's English defender Kieran Trippier after scoring during the Spanish League football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Club Atletico de Madrid at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao on June 14, 2020. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

And upon the Brazilian-born former Spain international signing for Wolves, the Newcastle United right-back took to Instagram to post: “Welcome back to the Premier League my friend.”

The pair will have a chance at a reunion when Newcastle host Wolves on March 11, 2023.