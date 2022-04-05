In today’s daily bulletin, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Emery’s NUFC comments

Before confirming the appointment of Eddie Howe as Steve Bruce’s replacement at Newcastle in November, Unai Emery’s name had been heavily linked with the role.

It even appeared that Emery had agreed to take over on Tyneside, however, reports of his appointment were quickly quashed by the Spaniard.

And the former Arsenal boss has today explained why he turned down an opportunity at Newcastle:

“I thought about the offer and I spoke with [Villarreal president] Fernando Roig. But I also had to take into account that we were in the Champions League with Villarreal mid-season.” Emery told The Athletic.

"In the end, with a lot of respect for Villarreal and a lot of respect for Newcastle, I decided to stay here. I am happy and we are doing an important job.”

Unai Emery and Eddie Howe (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The verdict

Whilst there was a lot of excitement surrounding Emery’s potential appointment, it’s clear that Newcastle made the correct decision in moving for Eddie Howe.

There’s no reason why Emery couldn’t have been a success on Tyneside, however, Howe’s experience working at a similar level at Bournemouth, whilst being familiar with some of the Newcastle squad, has made his first five months in charge a largely successful one.

Howe has been welcomed by supporters and many, including Amanda Staveley, want the 44-year-old to have a long and successful time at St James’s Park.

Emery may have a bigger ‘name value’ within football, however, Howe and Newcastle seem like a good match right now with his appointment and Emery’s decision to stay at Villareal the perfect outcome for all parties.

Saint-Maximin interest

Howe’s first job will be to secure Newcastle’s Premier League safety before building for the future - but could that future be without their talisman?

The Daily Mail reported at the weekend that Newcastle could sell Allan Saint-Maximin but that they will demand a fee of £50million if they are to part ways with the winger in summer.

And now, 90min.com believe that Everton, Aston Villa and Wolves are all interested in the Frenchman.

