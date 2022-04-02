In today’s daily bulletin, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Saturday’s scores

The most eye-catching result of the day’s games came in the capital where Brentford defeated Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A brace from Vitaly Janelt and goals from Christian Eriksen and Yoan Wissa secured all three points for the Bees against Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Leeds United, although they will feel they should have picked up three points, did secure a hard-earned point against Southampton whilst bottom-side Norwich also picked up a point against Brighton.

Watford and Burnley were both defeated, however, they both fell to respectable 2-0 defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City.

The verdict

Brentford’s terrific 4-1 win away at Stamford Bridge highlights just what can happen in the Premier League, particularly at the end of the campaign where results can become wild and unpredictable.

Newcastle slipped down a place but remain nine points above the relegation zone, however, they will want to ensure they can secure safety in the league as soon as possible, particularly with tough games against Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City to come in a few weeks time.

Whilst Newcastle’s Premier League status looks relatively secure and safety is very much in their own hands, seeing Brentford and Leeds United pick up points will just remind the team that they can’t take anything for granted this season.

Boro eye Lewis

Football League World are reporting that Middlesbrough ‘are keen’ on signing Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis in the summer.

Lewis, who has been suffering with a groin injury, was left out of Newcastle’s 25-man Premier League squad but couldn’t secure a loan move away from the club during the January transfer window.

However, it now appears that he may have a way out of St James’s Park in the summer with Chris Wilder reportedly an admirer of the defender.

Boro are currently right in the mix for a playoff spot but FLW don’t believe that a move for Lewis is dependent on which division they are playing their football in next campaign.

